Does you hair need help? Dee has your must-have hair fixes

With salons closed through April, we need to take better care of our locks! Dee Cortez has you Dee-lightful finds to keep your hair looking glorious.

Tiri Pro Prisma Pro Dryer 

Make no mistake, this is the next generation in blow dryers with adjustable airflow and an advanced Far Infrared ceramic heater. It generates negative ions to repair hair during the drying process by quickly breaking down water molecules. This allows hair to dry up to 60 percent faster than typical hair dryers. Get the body, volume and shine you’ve dreamed of without static and frizz. Comes with diffuser and concentrated air flow attachments.

Check it out here!

Nutritious Hair Care Never Sounded So Delicious ECOSLAY

Orange Marmalade – Made with flaxseed and agave nectar extract, aloe vera juice and sweet orange essential oil, this top selling curl definer will have you thinking of a smoothie with its ingredients list. For frizz-free days and tresses that shine, your hair will drink it up.

Banana Cream – For extra thirsty locks, apply Banana Cream as a leave-in treat or as a moisturizing mask. The rich, super-thick texture combines banana, avocado, okra, coconut cream. 

Ginger and Moringa Tea – Think of this rinse as the tea time detox that boosts hair benefits including sealing in moisture, increased style longevity, manageability and strength. Use it before your conditioning routine.

Moonshine – Bath and shower moisture doesn’t last forever, but you can keep the hydration going with this quenching cocktail of oils such as jojoba, avocado, sweet orange, ginger, cinnamon and lemongrass. Wish you could retain that same moisture elsewhere? Try it on dry, cracked skin post shower. 

Matcha Boost – Weak, limp strands are no match for this matcha formula. The green tea-derived extract teams up with hydrolyzed quinoa and keratin for a protein shake your hair won’t refuse. Apply after shampoo and rinse out.

Look for these Ecoslay products and others in a variety of sizes and travel bundles. 

For more information, ClICK HERE!

 

