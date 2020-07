Here’s a great way to check out the best drinks in the Pikes Peak Region. The Crafts & Drafts Passport is a free digital drink passport full of deals and discounts to more than 20 local breweries, wineries, and distilleries and coffee shops.

This morning, we chat with Melissa Williams, Marketing Manager, Visit Colorado Springs, and Morgan Perry, Co-Owner of Metric Brewing, about how you can get your hands on one of these passports.

To learn more, visit: Crafts.VisitCOS.com