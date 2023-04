(SPONSORED) — Covington Homes is committed to neighborhood development in Southern Colorado, and Peak Lighting assists them in skillfully executing their lighting needs. Krista Witiak gets an inside look at a model home in Rolling Hills Ranch at Meridian Ranch and how Peak Lighting was able to make it shine.

Peak Lighting wants you to bask in the glow of good company and eye-catching light fixtures! For more information about the local lighting store, visit peak-lighting.com.