1  of  2
Live Now
Watch live: Sondland faces questions about Trump, Ukraine Watch Living Local

Dip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah! Your kids will love eating their fruits and veggies with these dips!

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah! Your kids will love eating their fruits and veggies with these dips from Bean Sprouts Kitchen! You can try their yummy food at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center. Find out more information online at beansprouts.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins