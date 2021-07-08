Dinosaurs are coming alive this summer in Colorado Springs with Jurassic Quest Drive Thru!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will debut at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs from July 9-18. This is the family can’t-miss event of the summer – the nation’s biggest dinosaur event with more than 70 true-to-life dinosaurs, rave reviews, and more than 2.5 million visitors nationwide!

With three character-led audio tours to choose from, adorable baby dinos, a fierce T-Rex, and a 50-foot Megalodon, guests embark on the adventure of a lifetime to view 70 photorealistic dinosaurs recreated with leading paleontologists that move and make sounds, all from the comfort of their own vehicles.

For more information on Jurassic Quest Drive Thru or where you can find tickets head to www.jurassicquest.com.