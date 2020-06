Introducing Dine Out Downtown, a summer program with expanded outdoor seating for a unique and fun outdoor dining experience.

Beginning this weekend, you can enjoy tasty food on Summer nights right in the middle of Tejon Street.

This morning, we chat with Laurel Prud’homme, Vice President of Communications, Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, about how this event got started and how to participate.

To learn more, visit: https://downtowncs.com/event/dineout/