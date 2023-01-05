(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re looking for a new local restaurant in 2023, try Zocalo! Chef Sergio, an award-winning chef from Mexico City, is bringing both traditional and contemporary Mexican food to southern Colorado. Krista Witiak explores the restaurant and tastes some of what they offer!

This new downtown Colorado Springs restaurant specializes in authentic tacos and cuisine, offering 17 taco combinations and other classic Mexican dishes.

Learn more about Zocalo online and check out the full menu at zocalocolorado.com.