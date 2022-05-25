Jeremy Gomez, Chef and Owner of Man Cave Meat Food Truck, stopped by Loving Living Local to talk about his Man Cave Meat Festival set to take place on June 10th at Grey Wolf Resort. Gomez brought along Firebird Chicken Sandwiches’ Chef and Owner, Joe Bosworth, who is also an organizer of the event.

Together, the two chefs spilled the deets on the festival’s theme and purpose. That is, highlighting farm to table meals and showing the community the importance of small farms and businesses, along with their necessities.



Don’t miss this unique and delicious event on June 10th from 8am to 11pm.

Give Man Cave Meat a call at (719) 432-7687 to learn more!