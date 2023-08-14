(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Diavolo Hot Chicken comes from the chef-creators of Bingo Burger and is located in Pueblo’s brand-new food hall, Fuel & Iron. Diavolo’s hot chicken is modeled after the ever-popular Nashville Style Hot Chicken but with a southwestern flare. So to get us excited for the pop-up event that will bring Pueblo’s Diavolo to Colorado Springs, owners Mary Oreskovich and Richard Warner stopped by Loving Living Local to talk about their new chicken restaurant.

Food & Iron in Puebo features six local restaurant concepts including Diavolo Pueblo Hot, a gorgeous, well-provisioned bar, and an interactive kids’ corner.

Get ready to indulge in fiery flavors that will leave you craving for more! Check out the popular hot chicken menu at diavolopueblo.com.