(EXCLUSIVE) — American actress Diane Keaton recently spoke with Loving Living Local host Krista Witiak about her newest film, Book Club 2: The Next Chapter. In this film, four close friends go on an adventure they’ve never experienced before by taking their book club on a girl’s trip to Italy.

The movie, starring Diane Keaton and co-starring Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Burgen, will premiere in theaters on May 12th, just in time for Mother’s Day.