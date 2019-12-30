Diamond ring giveaway at Luisa Graff Jewelers this New Year’s Eve

Luisa Graff, CEO at Luisa Graff Jewelers, and Andrew Graff, Store Manager, are here this morning to talk about their New Year’s Eve sales and the diamond ring giveaway they are having this Tuesday.
To learn more, visit: LuisaGraffJewelers.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Luisa Graff, CEO at Luisa Graff Jewelers, and Andrew Graff, Store Manager, are here this morning to talk about their New Year’s Eve sales and the diamond ring giveaway they are having this Tuesday.
To learn more, visit: LuisaGraffJewelers.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.