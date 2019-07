Help Devin4Life continue their mission of helping

Angel Bradley, Founder of Devin4Life, lost her son Devin seven years ago to a tragic suicide.

Now, she shares her story of inspiration and hope to help others who are dealing with social pressure struggles or suicide.

The “Devin’s 25th Birthday Party Dinner” is a fundraiser event happening August 17th. Tickets are still available. Join in the cause and help those in need.

To learn more, call (719) 651-9290, or visit: Devin4Life.org