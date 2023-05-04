Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Spring 2023. Collections from local, national, and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion.

Lisa Grace, Ambassador and Agent for UPcycleD by Nelly Biche de Bere appeared on Loving Living Local to give us a preview of what they are showing on the runway. Yes, including the amazing jacket and corset she wore in the interview.

Artist Nelly Biche de Bere offers unique pieces and small collections from second life clothes. The brand’s focus is to encourage sustainable and ethical fashion practices by transforming discarded materials into trendy, one-of-a-kind pieces.

As Colorado’s largest fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year in support of Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. Get your tickets today at www.denverfashionweek.com.