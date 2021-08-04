Dental Nook is opening up their new location near Red Rock Canyon Open Space

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Dental Nook has news you can smile about — they’re opening up their second location in Colorado Springs near Red Rock Canyon Open Space in the next couple months.

Dr. James Cantua tells us what to expect at the new location.

After opening up late 2020 during the pandmic, it’s been a weird start but they are looking to continue to give back to the community in the best way they can.

Dental Nook is putting on a Fall Festival on Saturday, September 18 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. There will be fun family carnival ames, and an awesome raffle with prizes every 10 minutes and a $500 Costco gift card as the grand prize for people who schedule an appointment. Everyone in the community is invited.

For more information on the festival and the new location, go to the Dental Nook website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak