Delicious snacks without the allergens in this weeks Deelightful Finds

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Without a Trace Foods

The delicious, awesome snacks you crave… but free from the top 8 allergens! Developed by a mom whose children have severe food allergies, Without a Trace offers a mouthwatering variety of plant-based, gluten-free Chewy Granola Bars, Power Bites and Cookies. Perfect for tucking in lunchboxes or as a grab-n-go snack for everyone in the family. Their Rad Raspberry Power Bites & Strawberry Surprise Chewy Granola Bars are truly phenomenal. https://www.withoutatracefoods.com/

Undercover Snacks

Healthy ingredients… in disguise! Developed by a mom whose two daughters were diagnosed with celiac disease, all Undercover Snacks are made with carefully sourced all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, simple ingredients and Rain Forest Alliance Certified chocolate. Undercover Snacks are made with crispy quinoa, which is naturally gluten-free, packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and has an incredible crunchy texture. Made in a dedicated facility that is free of the top ten food allergens. Certified Nut-Free, Certified Gluten-Free and Kosher. Comes in 8 decadent varieties, including Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate + Currants and more. https://www.undercoversnacks.com/

SOUND –sparkling water & sparkling tea, which is infused only with tea, botanicals, and fruit extracts (no added sugar!). All of their flavors are thoughtfully crafted, with inventive combinations like Blueberry with Cinnamon & Hibiscus and Rose Tea with Lime & Cardamom. 

  • Sparkling Water (with Tea & Botanicals): Blood Orange with Vanilla & Black Tea, Blueberry with Cinnamon & Hibiscus Tea, Grapefruit with Lavender & Ginger Tea, and Tangerine with Lemongrass & Green Tea.
  • Sparkling Tea: Chamomile with Vanilla & Elderflower, Green Tea with Grapefruit & Mint, Rose Tea with Lime & Cardamom, and Yerba Mate with Citrus & Hibiscus.

Available on Amazon or at drinksound.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez