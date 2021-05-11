Delicious snacks without the allergens in this weeks Deelightful Finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Without a Trace Foods

The delicious, awesome snacks you crave… but free from the top 8 allergens! Developed by a mom whose children have severe food allergies, Without a Trace offers a mouthwatering variety of plant-based, gluten-free Chewy Granola Bars, Power Bites and Cookies. Perfect for tucking in lunchboxes or as a grab-n-go snack for everyone in the family. Their Rad Raspberry Power Bites & Strawberry Surprise Chewy Granola Bars are truly phenomenal. https://www.withoutatracefoods.com/

Undercover Snacks

Healthy ingredients… in disguise! Developed by a mom whose two daughters were diagnosed with celiac disease, all Undercover Snacks are made with carefully sourced all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, simple ingredients and Rain Forest Alliance Certified chocolate. Undercover Snacks are made with crispy quinoa, which is naturally gluten-free, packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and has an incredible crunchy texture. Made in a dedicated facility that is free of the top ten food allergens. Certified Nut-Free, Certified Gluten-Free and Kosher. Comes in 8 decadent varieties, including Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate + Currants and more. https://www.undercoversnacks.com/

SOUND –sparkling water & sparkling tea, which is infused only with tea, botanicals, and fruit extracts (no added sugar!). All of their flavors are thoughtfully crafted, with inventive combinations like Blueberry with Cinnamon & Hibiscus and Rose Tea with Lime & Cardamom.

Sparkling Water (with Tea & Botanicals): Blood Orange with Vanilla & Black Tea, Blueberry with Cinnamon & Hibiscus Tea, Grapefruit with Lavender & Ginger Tea, and Tangerine with Lemongrass & Green Tea.

Sparkling Tea: Chamomile with Vanilla & Elderflower, Green Tea with Grapefruit & Mint, Rose Tea with Lime & Cardamom, and Yerba Mate with Citrus & Hibiscus.

Available on Amazon or at drinksound.com