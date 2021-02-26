Delicious Italian dishes being served at Ristorante Di Sopra

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

A unique fine dining eatery nestled in Old Colorado City is serving up delicious Italian dishes in an upscale dining atmosphere. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson speaking with Chef Franco, Owner of Ristorante Di Sopra on all the delicious bites people can try!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins