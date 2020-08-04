Delicious handmade pizza and new pasta menu at Stellina Pizza Cafe

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Stellina Pizza Café serves Roman-style pies known for their hand-stretched, rectangular shape and flavorful dough. Pizza romana is about the airy, crisp crust as much as the fresh toppings, so they take extra steps to make authentic dough that’s worth your dough.

This morning, we chat with Will Merwin, Executive Chef, about what makes Stellina Pizza Café different, and their new hand made pasta dishes coming soon to their menu.

Stellina Pizza Cafe is at 749 Willamette Avenue in Colorado Springs. To learn more, visit: StellinaPizza.CO

