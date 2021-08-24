Delicious eats on-the-go in this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

Keen One Foods (Boulder, CO company) -Quick cooking quinoa cups from Keen One Foods are healthy, simple and satisfying… making lunch & dinner a breeze! Ready in just 7 minutes, each cup provides plant-based protein and a nourishing, hearty meal. Choose from 6 unique flavors, such as Garden Medley, Pesto Pasta, Jamaican Jerk, Chipotle, Harissa Red Pepper, & Thai Coconut Curry. An ideal pantry staple, Keen One Foods quinoa cups are Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Certified Organic and Vegan. Keen One Foods mission is to provide healthy food that is simple to prepare using sustainable plant based organic ingredients which provides nourishment to their customers and positive impacts to the communities in which we source and live. Learn more at keenonefoods.com
Mala Girl Broths – Let’s get brothy! Māla Girl Broths has taken one of the stresses out of the kitchen…how to create flavor! Treat yourself, family and friends to a truly beneficial organic comfort food…BROTH. These delightful sipping broths come in 6 different flavors, and are 100% plant based, organic heaven. Each packet is brimming with magic veggie dust. Concocted with culinary precision by a passionate chef-owner, Mala Girl Broths contain half the sodium of typical broths, and contain 15 organic ingredients with 9 key health benefits. Learn more at malagirlbroths.com
Dotz Allergy-Friendly Baked Goods– Sweet, delicious & healthy, these mini muffins bites are light & satisfying. Free from the top 8 common food allergens, but big on flavor, Dotz Allergy-Friendly Baked Goods provide a quick snack or treat at home & on-the-go. There are 4 delicious flavors to enjoy, including Very Berry, Triple Chocolate, Lemon Blueberry & Chocolate Chip. Dairy-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free & Nut-Free. Learn more at www.dotzdesserts.com.
Holic Foods– Holic Foods offers clean-label, bold-flavor, globally inspired sauces, dips and condiments that taste so good, they are naturally addictive. The sauces are extremely versatile! Each can be drizzled, dolloped, dipped, dressed and spread. All of the delightful sauces are plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, keto-friendly, soy-free, and t0p 8 allergy-friendly. Both the Jalapenoholic and Tahiniholic are Vegan Certified. Three crave-able sauces are available, including Jalapenoholic, Tahiniholic and Honey Aleppo Holic. holicfoods.com
Wildland Coffee’s innovative Coffee in a Tea Bag, you can ditch complicated equipment and stale instant coffee and, instead, enjoy fresh ground coffee with the same ease and convenience of a quick stew of tea. Simply place a Coffee in a Tea Bag in 8 oz of hot water. Each bag is nitro-flushed for 12 months of guaranteed freshness and uses ethically-sourced beans from Brazil. The medium roast itself is a creamy blend of dark chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter flavors so good you could drink it black.