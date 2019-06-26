Defeating ALS, chatting with a diagnosed veteran

Mike Deely, Navy Veteran, was diagnosed with ALS after thinking it was a simple sports injury.
He has a message for all veterans and people living with ALS. Hear his advice on how he lives day to day while battling ALS.
