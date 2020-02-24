Dee’s Dee-lightful finds is all about the babies!

From convenient and trendy wagons, to comfy outfits, Dee Cortez is back this morning with her top picks for baby.

First, Wonderfold Wagon is they Rolls-Royce of wagons! It has all the bells and whistles including a canopy, seat belts, a smooth ride, along with plenty of space.

This is a one and done purchase because it can hold up to 300 pounds! As your kiddos grow, you won’t need an upgrade! Easy to collapse, Wonderfold Wagon fits into the trunk of most cars. It’s a must have for transitioning babies. You can check out the different options, like two or four seat wagons! The link is here!

All The Babies is a brand that takes recycling clothing to a heartfelt level. As our children grow out of their clothes, which can be every few months the first year, it can feel like a waste. All The Babies will take your clothes back and donate them to the Good Shepherd Center in downtown Los Angeles to help moms and babies in need. If you can start shopping here!

And finally, we all need to do our part to save the planet, but those reusable straws can be a pain to keep clean! Do they ever really get clean? WonderSip has a better solution! What if that straw could be opened up? WonderSip can! They’re currently sold out, but they will be back in stock! Keep and eye on that here!