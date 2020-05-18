Deelightful Finds for your next Girl’s Night in!

Planning your next Girl’s Night in…or out? Dee Cortez is back with this weeks Deelighful Finds that you don’t want to miss!

First up is Dime Beauty! Dee has been using the Mascara and the eyelash/brow boost and it’s been a game changer! DIME beauty is changing the skincare and beauty game in 2020. The brand is dedicated to bringing premium skincare, beauty and wellness products at a fraction of the cost. Prices are $40 and under. At the same time, it’s eliminating the stereotype that “you get what you pay for” as it delivers clean and sustainable ingredients and biodegradable packaging. DIME Beauty is the brand to watch in the new year as it expands its product line: Be on the lookout for new anti-aging products, acne treatments, lip stains, prenatal vitamins, multivitamins and gut health supplements. Check them out here!

Two Chicks Cocktails are perfect for everyone! These canned, ready-to-drink cocktails are not your typical sparkling water witha little buzz. They’re premium spirit-based with tequila or vodka and perfectly mixed with fruits and botanicals. Each cocktail has a low alcohol content and is packed with tons of flavor. Don’t worry about the hassle of making a new drink for a party, event or a date night at home, just grab a can, sip and share. This women-owned brand wants everyone to join the party and connect over a drink and conversation. Two Chicks Cocktails has already done the work for you, and will allow you to enjoy the party while sipping on a consistently great-tasting cocktail! Get your cocktails here!

PURE WINE DRINK WINE WITHOUT THE WORRY! These little filters are game changers!

We’ve all been there: Sitting across from that special someone, enjoying a romantic evening, savoring your favorite wine, only to have the moment spoiled by a crushing headache.

You don’t need to suffer any longer. With PureWine filters, you can quickly remove the histamines and sulfites — the culprits causing those uncomfortable side effects of wine sensitivities. And what you’ll always get is nothing but…PureWine™

PARTY PATCH is an absolute must have!! It’s not just for hangovers, it’s full of essential vitamins that will replenish the body! Its number one ingredient is Thiamine, also known as vitamin B1, which is vital to the central nervous system. Party Patch is safe to use. It’s even made in the USA! They’re available on Amazon or here!