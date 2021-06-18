Dee Tacko in Pueblo is turning one and you’re invited to the party!

A new Pueblo restaurant has much to celebrate in the next coming weeks, Dee Tacko in downtown Pueblo is marking it’s first full year of business, they’re turning one!

The taco bros opened Dee Tacko during the pandemic, and despite the challenges, their restaurant is thriving down in Pueblo! To celebrate, they will be hosting their official ribbon cutting on June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. with the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, and you’re invited.

For more information and to find out why Dee Tacko is a must bite, go to Dee-Tacko.com

