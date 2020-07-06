Tasty snacks for every occasion in today’s Dee-lightful Finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Sign me up for a tasty snack. Dee shows us her picks when it comes to smart snacks that are also healthy. From chocolate popcorn to cheddar sticks, any of these snacks are sure to please a crowd.

Inbru Coffee Flavors

The greatest thing to happen to coffee since, well, the grinder! With 24 delightful flavors to choose from, you can enjoy a different coffee experience every day of the week with the coffee beans you already have at home.

Inbru is crafted without adding any sugar, calories, fat, gluten or carbs. Just add Inbru along with your freshly ground coffee, brew and enjoy!

24 exciting flavors include Vanilla Hazelnut, Southern Pecan, Cookie Butter, Celtic Mocha and Banana Brulee. Gluten-free, sugar-free, and fat-free, Inbru contains no peanuts, tree nuts, soy or dairy.

Each 30g container, (scoop included) flavors 80, six-ounce servings of coffee. Also available in 120g size, which flavors 320, six-ounce servings of coffee.

Tea North

Is a certified organic, carbonated iced tea you’re going to want to try as the temperature rises.

The award-winning Canadian Brand delivers mouth-watering flavors without compromise.

Made from loose leaf tea instead of concentrates, these beverages contain no sugars, sweeteners, calories or preservatives. It’s the perfect beverage to fuel your outdoor fun and it’s safe for those who have special dietary restrictions, such as diabetes.



Mama Geraldine’s Cheese Straws:

Mama Geraldine’s is an artisan crafted savory baked cheese straw with 50% 12-month Aged Wisconsin Cheddar Cheeses.

Offered in Aged Cheddar, Pimento Cheese, Chipotle Cheddar and Parmesan Herb. Also, the Aged Cheddar and Parmesan Herb come in Gluten Free.

They also offer 3 flavors of Geraldine’s Cookies: Italian Wedding, Pecan Cini-Minis and Key Lime.

Their premium baked Cheese Straw snacks pair beautifully with wine, craft beer, fresh lemonade and sharing good times with family and friends.



The Safe + Fair Food Company Make clean, delicious, understandable, and honestly priced food + snacking options for all.

Safe + Fair popcorn is not only NON GMO vegan and common allergens free, but it also comes in delicious flavors like Key Lime Pie, Birthday Cake (my favorite!), Blueberry Cobbler A La Mode, and Dark Chocolatey.

You can have this delivered right to you door!