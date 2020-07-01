Potty Training 101 in today’s Dee-lightful finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you find yourself in a hurdle trying to train your toddler to potty like a grown-up, then these products are for you.

In today’s Dee-lightful finds, Dee Cortez shows you the latest products to make the training process fun and easy.

Oh Crap Potty Training

Jamie Glowacki—potty-training expert, Pied Piper of Poop, and author of the popular guide, Oh Crap! Potty Training—shares her proven 6-step plan to help you toilet train your preschooler quickly and successfully.

If you’ve ever said to yourself: How do I know if my kid is ready?

Why won’t my child poop in the potty?

How do I avoid “potty power struggles”?

How can I get their daycare provider on board?

My kid was doing so well—why is he regressing?

And what about nighttime?!

Oh Crap! Potty Training can solve all of these (and other) common issues. This isn’t theory, you’re not bribing with candy, and there are no gimmicks. This is real-world, from-the-trenches potty training information—all the questions and all the ANSWERS you need to do it once and be done with diapers for good.



PEEjamas

These stylish, comfortable and eco-friendly nighttime training pajamas eliminate the need for nighttime diapers and also save parents money.

PEEjamas’ design absorbs moisture (10 times their weight in liquid) to help reduce messes, but still leaves a wet sensation to help kids with nighttime potty training.

They can be washed more than 300 times before they lose their absorbency, which means they’re a super saver when considering the cost of disposable diapers, and they’re an extremely sustainable potty-training tool. Plus, it’s a lot less hassle to toss a pair of pajamas in the wash after an accident rather than a whole load of sheets.

Available in sizes 2T-6/7.

TrustyTrunks

TrustyTrunks are a leakproof diaper cover whose patented design keeps infant-prone accidents in, and pool water, dirt and sand out.

TrustyTrunks diaper covers are the only swim diaper solution on the market designed to be leak-proof. It’s easy to use… use with any regular diaper (cloth or disposable), and then cover it with TrustyTrunks, and it is easy to clean—rinse and pat try or machine wash.

They are made from elastic, non-allergenic, skin-safe silicone that is soft on your child’s skin.

Currently available is size 2 (21-28 pounds) with more sizes available later this year.

Bada Baby

BadaBum! is the all-in-one solution for your baby’s booty. Made with organic olive oil, organic beeswax, water and calcium hydroxide, to help cleanse, moisture and protect your baby’s bum and help prevent severe diaper rash.

Just simply pump the desired amount of cream onto a cotton pad, dry wipe or reusable washcloth and wipe your baby’s bottom like you would with a baby wipe but don’t remove the excess cream.

Say goodbye to wet wipes, lotion, and diaper rash cream for good. BadaBum! It’s that easy.