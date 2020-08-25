Easy snacks on the go in this week’s Dee-lightful Finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS– School is back in session, and our kids are hungry… all the time!

Here are a few easy go-to tips to keep the kiddos off the junk while schooling at home!

Atoria’s Family Bakery

Atoria’s has debuted their newest Vegan offering – a delightful Cauliflower & Coconut Mini Lavash Flatbread! With only 60 calories, this low-carb & keto-friendly real bread is perfect for wraps, pinwheels, flatbread pizza, panini, dips, chips and any meal or snack throughout the day. Non-GMO and Vegan. Other tasty varieties include Whole Grain & Flax Mini Lavash Flatbread, Traditional Flatbread, Garlic Naan Flatbread, Pita with Whole Grain Flatbread, Traditional Pita Flatbread and more.

Correction: Dee said Atoria Family Bakery items are at Wal-Mart, they are currently available at Sprouts, and Whole Foods.

Eat Makhana

Eat Makhana is introducing delicious and nutritious snacks from popped water lily seeds. Light, airy and crunchy, Eat Makhana is a plant-based, allergy-friendly , gluten, dairy, and grain free, are rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and iron, and are low on the glycemic index. They are perfect for snacking!