Easy snacks on the go in this week’s Dee-lightful Finds

COLORADO SPRINGS– School is back in session, and our kids are hungry… all the time!
Here are a few easy go-to tips to keep the kiddos off the junk while schooling at home!
Atoria’s has debuted their newest Vegan offering – a delightful Cauliflower & Coconut Mini Lavash Flatbread! With only 60 calories, this low-carb & keto-friendly real bread is perfect for wraps, pinwheels, flatbread pizza, panini, dips, chips and any meal or snack throughout the day. Non-GMO and Vegan. Other tasty varieties include Whole Grain & Flax Mini Lavash Flatbread, Traditional Flatbread, Garlic Naan Flatbread, Pita with Whole Grain Flatbread, Traditional Pita Flatbread and more.
Correction: Dee said Atoria Family Bakery items are at Wal-Mart, they are currently available at Sprouts, and Whole Foods.
Eat Makhana is introducing delicious and nutritious snacks from popped water lily seeds. Light, airy and crunchy, Eat Makhana is a plant-based, allergy-friendly , gluten, dairy, and grain free, are rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and iron, and are low on the glycemic index. They are perfect for snacking!