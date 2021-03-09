Dee-lightful Finds: Gadgets you have to try!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Here’s this week’s Dee-Lightful finds!

Doctor Plotka’s dual-layered flossing bristles are 10x thinner than leading brands and as thin as a human hair at the tip. They reach places other brushes miss and deep into grooves where 95% of cavities form. Available on Amazon and at Wal-Mart.

Unshrinkit – is a true problem solver! This innovative (featured on Shark Tank) product helps save shrunken wool clothing (sweaters, scarves, gloves, blankets, dresses, socks, etc) that fell victim to a dryer mistake. Unshrink it works with merino, wool blends, cashmere, angora and more to provide a gentle, effective and easy way to bring your garments back to their original shape. It’s hand safe, color safe and works in 30 minutes! Available at https://unshrinkit.com/ and Amazon.

Battpak – the newest product, a functional, portable battery pack that will charge your electronics on the go but also acts as a portable mini safe for your stash! The side of the battery has an “Adult Proof” button that allows you to open the secret stash area. Not only does it act as a safekeeper for your credit cards, cash, and papers, it also has a strap that will hold straws, cigarettes, whatever you want to keep private. Buy it on Amazon here.

The Bubbly Blaster – The Bubbly Blaster attaches to any champagne bottle, turning it into a long-lasting champers cannon! It even works as a bottle stopper when you’re not using it, preserving your champagne to be enjoyed later on. Available at www.bubblyblaster.com and Amazon.

Tune in next week for more Dee-Lightful finds!