Comfort and Relaxation in today’s Dee-lightful Finds

Dee Cortez is back today with Dee-lightful Finds and it’s all about comfort and relaxation. From comfortable, stylish pillows to luxurious head towels, any of these products will help make your day better.

Belcorva Women’s Active Apparel

Say hello to Belcorva and the soft pants, capris and shorts that answer your pocket prayers. You no longer have to improvise to hold your essential items because Belcorva’s clothing comes with 4 pockets! Belcorva pockets securely hold your phone, keys, ID, money and more. Their lightweight, breathable fabric is in no way see-through as you enjoy sporting trendy prints and colors. The modern and bold designs let you show off your style, while also having the option of tried and true black leggings with great stylish design features.

Thermal Hair Care

Thermal Hair Care’s innovative, flaxseed-filled Hot Head deep conditioning cap will give you a salon-quality moisture treatment year-round, without leaving the house or having to sit under a dryer. And while you could use just a shower cap to deep condition, adding heat will help the product better penetrate the hair strands, leaving your hair feeling extra moisturized. All you have to do is apply a deep conditioner of your choice to your hair, pop your Hot Head into the microwave, put on a shower cap, then place the Hot Head on top and let it get to work. The best part? It stays hot enough to last anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes at a time andrequires zero cords. Available in an array of stylish and fun designs, including smaller sizes for kids and tweens.