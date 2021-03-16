Dee-lightful Finds: Tasty treats you will love

Here’s this week’s Dee-Lightful finds!

Mama Geraldine’s Gourmet Cookies: Italian Wedding, Key Lime and Pecan Cini-Minis are a delicious addition to any date night in! And Mama Geraldine’s Cheese Straws snacks pair beautifully with wine, craft beer, fresh lemonade and add to a charcuterie plate sharing a great date night at home sweet home with your true love. Mama Geraldine’s is an artisan crafted savory baked cheese straw with 50% 12-month Aged Wisconsin Cheddar Cheeses. Offered in Aged Cheddar, Pimento Cheese, Chipotle Cheddar and Parmesan Herb. Also, the Aged Cheddar and Parmesan Herb come in Gluten Free. www.MamaGeraldines.com

Tidbits Fun Bites: Treat yourself and your loved one guilt-free treats thanks to the team at Santte Foods who have spent years developing a line of healthy meringue bites that offer a sweet treat without the guilt. Tidbits Fun Bites Meringue Cookies are sugar-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, soy-free, cholesterol-free, and non-GMO. Tidbits bite-sized treats that come in a 40-piece resealable bag and come in the following flavors: Cookies and Cream, Cappuccino, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla. www.Tidbits.com

Gindo’s Spice of Life Hot Sauce: Looking to add a little spice and culinary creativity to your Valentine’s Day? Turn up the heat with award-winning Gindo’s Spice of Life Hot Sauce–a line of artisanal pepper sauces! Gindo’s has created a limited-editionChocolate Box, which includes a Dark Chocolate Espresso Habanero, Chocolate Cold Brew, and a Chocolate Imperial Stout hot sauce–a collaboration with local Illinois businesses. Delicious and complex, Gindo’s Spice of Life Hot Sauce is one of the few truly handcrafted, artisanal hot sauces available in today’s marketplace. Created by a husband-and-wife team who are ‘hot sauce sauciers,’ all-natural Gindo’s Spice of Life Hot Sauce is locally made in small batches with whole peppers–picked at the peak of freshness, sea salt, and spices that are sourced locally from over a dozen Illinois farms whenever possible. No wonder Gindo’s Hot Sauce has won over three dozen awards. All of Gindo’s Hot Sauces are gift-boxed and ready to send to anywhere in the US! Available at www.gindos.com