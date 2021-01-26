Dee-lightful Finds: Tasty and healthy snacks for the entire family

In today’s Dee-lightful Finds, Dee shows us her top picks for healthy snacks the entire family can enjoy. Check them out!
Ekoa Fruit Bars
Deliciously simple! Ekoa Fruit Bars are pure, natural, and full of flavor. Each fruit bar has a maximum of 3 ingredients & are gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, kosher, have no added sugar & no artificial flavors. Available in 4 flavors, including Mango, Coconut, Banana & Pineapple.
Cookies reimagined! Kakookies offers the comfort & deliciousness of a cookie combined with functional nutrition and plant-based protein. It’s win-win… you can have your cookie and feel good about eating it, too! Enjoy it as a “better for you” treat, grab-n-go breakfast, or an energy snack anytime, anywhere. Comes in 5 mouthwatering flavors, such as Almond Cranberry, Boundary Waters Blueberry, Cashew Blondie, Dark Chocolate Cranberry and Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip.
Killer Creamery (low-carb, keto-friendly ice cream): Looking for a guilty pleasure without the guilt this Valentine’s Day? Go ahead and indulge in Killer Creamery keto-friendly ice cream, a dessert that’s so creamy, rich, and decadent that you’ll forget its low carb! Grab a pint of Killer Creamery in Jam Session, a delicious blend of raspberry and dark chocolate pieces –a perfect Valentine’s Day pairing! Killer Creamery uses only the cleanest, highest quality ingredients in each pint, which health-conscious desert lovers will appreciate. Their unique recipe features C8 MCT oil from coconuts, allulose, a low-calorie sugar that doesn’t cause sugar spikes, and a prebiotic fiber, which offers anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular system health benefits. With every mouthwatering spoonful, you’ll be rewarding yourself in more ways than one! Its all-new recipe has an even smoother, creamier texture that any ice cream fan will appreciate – with still only 2 to 3 net carbs and zero sugar added! Offered in 8 decadent flavors, Killer Creamery keto ice cream is available in 2,300+ retailers nationwide and online at www.killercreamery.com.