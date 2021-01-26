Dee-lightful Finds: Tasty and healthy snacks for the entire family

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

In today’s Dee-lightful Finds, Dee shows us her top picks for healthy snacks the entire family can enjoy. Check them out!

Ekoa Fruit Bars

Deliciously simple! Ekoa Fruit Bars are pure, natural, and full of flavor. Each fruit bar has a maximum of 3 ingredients & are gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, kosher, have no added sugar & no artificial flavors. Available in 4 flavors, including Mango, Coconut, Banana & Pineapple.

https://www.kakookies.com/

Cookies reimagined! Kakookies offers the comfort & deliciousness of a cookie combined with functional nutrition and plant-based protein. It’s win-win… you can have your cookie and feel good about eating it, too! Enjoy it as a “better for you” treat, grab-n-go breakfast, or an energy snack anytime, anywhere. Comes in 5 mouthwatering flavors, such as Almond Cranberry, Boundary Waters Blueberry, Cashew Blondie, Dark Chocolate Cranberry and Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip.