Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

On this week’s Dee-lightful Finds, products you’ll love for Earth Day!

O-Yaki Ecoware

Ditch single-use plastics and conveniently carry your own reusable water bottle, drinking cup, lunch box and utensils. You can put your food into the lunch box hot, cold and even frozen! When you’re ready to eat your spoon and fork are right on top!

PopGrip Plant

PopSockets has introduced PopGrip Plant. This eco engineered PopGrip is 35% plant-based–the top is 56% corn starch, the accordion is 52% canola oil, and the connector hub is 70% castor beans. Materials are sustainably sourced and do not draw from food supply. The PopGrip Plant will be available for $15 exclusively at PopSockets.com in two colors, Ice Blue and Light Jade, with additional styles coming to global markets this fall.

Safe Home Drinking Water Test Kits

Refresh and gain peace of mind testing your home drinking water is safe with Safe Home Test Kits! Safe Home Test Kits a part of Environmental Laboratories Inc. one of North America’s largest EPA Certified Laboratories for testing drinking water, provides several testing options in three easy steps. Check out the DIY Do it Yourself and In-Lab kits online: SafeHomeTestKits.com

Backpacks & Face Masks from Fenrici Brands

Fenrici offers backpacks and face masks that support children with rare diseases! Comfortable, roomy, and sturdy, Fenrici Backpacks offer children and teens an ideal backpack for carrying all of their necessities with ease… all while knowing that they have made a difference in another child’s life! New this year, Fenrici offers Soft Kids Masks, as well. Fenrici Backpacks and Kids Masks can be purchased online at www.fenrici.com and www.amazon.com.