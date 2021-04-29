Dee-lightful Finds: Mother’s Day gift ideas

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Here’s some great ideas for Mother’s Day gifts with Dee Cortez:

Tribute video card



The perfect way to celebrate a special occasion virtually! Score some serious brownie points with the ultimate gift, a tribute video greeting card with messages from the whole family. Each card is totally personalized with a custom-made video with messages from friends and family that plays on a loop – so they can enjoy it over and over again! Available at: Https://www.Tribute.Co

Isa lazo

A celebrity loved all natural, clean beauty line. Their facial oil is a sophisticated blend of raspberry seed oil, which helps boost collagen, vitamins a which helps prevent acne and vitamin e which helps fight signs of aging, as well as having anti- inflammatory properties. Avaliable at: www.Isalazo.Com.



Oxygenetix



Perfect for those of us struggling with acne and maskne, this is oxygenetix acne control hydro matrix- this gives your skin -deep hydration while gentling helping to treat acne breakouts. It has a time released 2% salicylic acid that helps to gently exfoliate skin and unclog pores and decreases fine lines and wrinkles. Available at: www.Oxygenetix.Com.

Hot head deep conditioning hair cap

The eco-friendly tool is made from natural flaxseed, sewn using unique and sustainably sourced fabrics. Helps grow hair longer, reduces frizz and flyaways, and develops healthy, shiny hair that is less prone to breakage. Suitable for dry or color damaged hair, dandruff prone scalps, and natural, curly and straight styles. Available in adults and childrens sizing. Available nationally at www.Thermalhaircare.Com.

Rose Box

Available nation-wide in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes, rose box allows you to curate an arrangement that fits your desired setting and occasion. Rose box’s fragrant, zero-maintenance arrangements are sourced from Ecuador, and are carefully preserved to stay fresh for a full year – no maintenance required! Rose box is currently offering a spring sale – 20% off sitewide!

Https://roseboxnyc.Com/