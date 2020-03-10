Dee-lightful finds just in time for Spring Break

Spring Break is right around the corner. If you’re planning on traveling, or enjoying a hot day by the pool, Dee Cortez is here to show you some must-have products perfect for your Spring Break.

Tesalate

Who knew the perfect beach towel existed? Incredibly compact, absorbent, and fast-drying, the secret to not bringing the beach home with you is in these stylish towels! The original sand-free beach towel, each towel is made with exclusive absorblite fabric so the sand does not stick to the towel. Ingenious! Available in single and double sizes in over 40 gorgeous designs. Get more information HERE

The FlexSafe by AquaVault

You saw it on Shark Tank, now it can be yours! You never worry about your stuff being stolen when going for a swim at the beach, pool or water park again! Lock your phones, wallets, passports and jewelry up to a lounge chair, stroller, golf cart or closet rod. The FlexSafe is slash resistant, water resistant, has an RFID blocking layer inside so thieves cannot scan your credit cards and has a customized, high quality 3 digit resettable combination lock. A must for travels at home and abroad! Click HERE for more information.

My Alchemy Skin Care – Lift Off and Glow Travel Set

Arrive ready for any destination with the new Lift Off and Glow Travel Set from My Alchemy Skin Care. Wildcrafted Cleanser, Rose Hydrosol, Illuminate Face Serum, Eco-Friendly Disposable Towelettes and Vitamini Vitamin Box are organized in a cute little travel bag for on-the-go. Toss your Travel Mini in your luggage, purse or workout bag for use at home or abroad. Made for every skin type. Gender neutral. Click here to go Chem Free!

IQ Travels

IQTRAVELS designs and develops convenient travel toiletry bags to help you travel in style. Keep all of your accessories and toiletry items securely stored and ready for use – anywhere. Choose from a 2 in 1 Travel Cosmetic Bag, TSA-Approved Clear Bag, Travel Hanging Toiletry Bag and Dopp Kits. You can find them on Amazon or you can click HERE!

Go Sleep USA

Arrive rested! The patented GOSLEEP travel kit provides you with an easy solution to a cramped neck, poor sleep and stiff body. The inventive mask blocks light and prevents the infamous head bob by keeping your head in place with the attached elastic cord while the plush memory foam pillow fills the space behind the neck. When you wake, you’ll feel well rested and revitalized for whatever journey awaits you past the arrival gate. GOSLEEP also works well if you plan to travel in a car, bus, or train. Available on Amazon or you can buy one, get one 50% off by using CODE: WINTER50 HERE!