Dee is moving! She has your moving tips in this weeks Deelightful Finds

GROHE’s Rainshower 310 SmartConnect The GROHE team is seeing that Americans are searching for ways to create a spa-like experience at home with an increase in demand for professional level products. To help consumers create the sanctuary they are seeking, GROHE recommends the following tips and tricks for an easy DIY shower upgrade:

A simple swap: Installing a new shower head is simpler than it looks, doesn’t require a plumber and can completely transform your shower experience.

Upgrade your technology: GROHE’s Rainshower 310 SmartConnect has a wireless remote control that makes it easy to switch between spray patterns without stretching to reach the shower head

Know your needs: Do you prefer a relaxing shower, an invigorating shower or both? Look for a showerhead with the spray function that works for your personal preference

Create an experience: Use a scented shower mist, dim the lights or put on your go-to playlist to elevate the shower experience. For more information go to grohe.us

Putty King- is the only all-in-one drywall repair tool that reduces mess, saves time and money. The unique putty release system allows you to easily fill in scratches, dents or holes around your home, apartment and kids’ dorm rooms. Each order comes with an all-in-one tool that includes the device, paint sponge, sand paper, trowel, cleaning brush and putty tube. Less than $25. Available at puttyking.com and Amazon.

Wad Free– Is helpful in washing a bunch of sheets together! Even better is that inventor, Cyndi Bray, lives in Denver. WAD-FREE WAD PREVENTER – Washer & Dryer Bed Sheet Detangler prevents sheets from tangling, twisting, and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Saves time, money, energy…and sanity! Laundry comes out cleaner, the washing machine stays balanced, and everything dries up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles. Reduces wet clothes getting trapped in sheets. Works on any size flat or fitted sheet. Works in all washers and dryers. Safe for appliances and sheets following fabric care instructions. Not recommended for bamboo, eucalyptus, or rayon sheets. Wad Free is available on Amazon or at WadFree.com