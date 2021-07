Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Dinosaurs have taken over the Broadmoor World Arena! The entire family can take their very own Jurassic Quest, now thru July 18th.

This drive-thru adventure will not disappoint with over 70 life size realistic dinosaurs!

Dee Cortez took her daughter Eliyanah, and you can check out their quest!

For more information on times and ticket prices, go to JurassicQuest.com