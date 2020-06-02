Dee Cortez is bringing Summer vibes in this weeks Deelightful Finds

Summer is almost here! Dee Cortez is showing us ways to stay cool with this weeks Deelightful Finds!

AquaVault 100% Waterproof Floating Phone Case allows you to take crystal clear pictures & videos underwater. It fits all phones and it includes a neckstrap! Not only does it have a tripple seal design that is leak tight, but it also allows you to have full functionality of your phone while it’s in the case.

MISTPRO 3

The ultraslim, lightweight and highly versatile MISTPRO 3™ is the hand-held personal mister of tomorrow – delivering premium performance and continuous ultra-fine mist on command. You can create your own climate and cool temperatures up to 30 degrees in a matter of seconds! Mistpro 3 is also available on Amazon

Daisy Rain Garden Sprinkler Pots

Daisy Rain Sprinkler Pots are the only flower pots with an integrated sprinkler. Use them to add flowers or vegetables to any deck, patio, driveway, or business. There’s no reservoir, and assembly is a piece of cake. This system is strong, durable, and doesn’t need the constant maintenance of traditional drip systems. With an automatic timer, your plants will get water all season long. The best part is up to 25 sprinklers can be linked together!