Deck the Halls this weekend at the Vintage Market Days! You can check out their vintage decor, clothing, jewelry and so much more at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Find more information online at vintagemarketdays.com.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Deck the Halls this weekend at the Vintage Market Days! You can check out their vintage decor, clothing, jewelry and so much more at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Find more information online at vintagemarketdays.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.