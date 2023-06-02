Death Grip mustache wax is both a national award winning mustache wax and a #1 best seller on Amazon. With 7,000+ reviews, you cannot go wrong with the best in the mustache wax business!

Death Grip Wax are based in Woodland Park in Southern Colorado and offer many options for gifts for Fathers Day. Owner Levi Harris and Timothy Kramer from Death Grip Wax joined fellow Mustachion Nova, where they also styled his mustache with the Death Grip Products.

Death Grip Wax are heading out to Germany and competing in the 2022 World Beard and Mustache Competitions on June 9th-11th.

Death Grip Wax also use all organic ingredients which really do stand out from the rest.

For more information on the products and for all Father’s Day gift ideas head to Death Grip Wax website.