DeafColorado.org is a way for everyone to network and find resources, regardless of their disabilities. Deaf Accessibility Consultant, Julie Riddle, stopped by Loving Living Local to share her connection to the deaf community and how she strives to continue making it more accessible and inclusive.
Learn more at DeafColorado.org.
