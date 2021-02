Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The 20th annual Chinese new year festival will be going virtual this year.

It is the year of the OX! If you’re looking to celebrate with performances or just looking to learn the meaning of the New Year, you still can! The Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute made some adjustments so everyone can enjoy the colorful celebration.

Fore more information or to join in on the celebration head to cscci.org