Created by the acclaimed Artisans of Florence in collaboration with The Niccolai Group (Firenze), the Da Vinci: Machines & Robotics exhibition consists of over 60 exhibits reconstructed from the manuscripts (Codices) and drawings of 15th century Renaissance Man Leonardo da Vinci.

Krista Witiak visited the Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center to look at what you can expect this weekend!

EXHIBITION DETAILS:

DATE June 4, 2022, to October 29, 2022

COST Members: Free Adults: $10.00 Children: $8.00 Military & Seniors 65+: $8.00

OTHER INFO Located on the 3rd floor of the Helen T. White Galleries building.



Sangre de Cristo Arts Center truly has something for everyone, and if you head to the Buell Children’s Museum, you’ll find EUREKA! an interactive history of science for children exhibit that showcases work inspired by some of the greatest historical figures of all time, such as Archimedes and Leonardo da Vinci, and inventions from some of the most important eras in history!

EXHIBITION DETAILS:

OTHER INFO Located on the 1st floor of the Buell Children’s Museum building.



For more information on the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center or the exhibits, head to sdc-arts.org.