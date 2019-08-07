Cybersecurity threats, and why everybody should be informed

Living Local

Firma IT Solutions and Colorado Springs Business Journal talk cybersecurity

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Making sure the public is aware of the cybersecurity threats and how to protect themselves against them is something we here at Fox21 take great pride in.

In Colorado Springs we are luck to have leaders in print media that believe in educating our community as well.

Rodney Gullatte, Jr., Certified Ethical Hacker, CCISO, and Owner of Firma IT Solutions is in studio, along with Helen Robinson, Associate Editor of the Colorado Springs Business Journal, and author of the cybersecurity articles you enjoy in the CSBJ every week.

To learn more, visit: CSBJ.com and firmaitss.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins