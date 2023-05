(SPONSORED) Loving Living Local visited the Colorado State University Pueblo campus for a tour.

CSU Pueblo students are dreamers, doers, and leaders. The university offers online, hybrid, and on campus classes.

Dr. Timothy Mottet, CSU Pueblo President and Mikayla Lerch, President of the Associated Students’ Government, showed us their new open spaces around campus. They are designed to serve diverse workforce needs of Southern Colorado and beyond.

For more information visit www.csupueblo.edu.