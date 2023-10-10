(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Fall is creeping in, so get into the spirit of the season and celebrate Arts Month with the Family Fall Crawl! On Saturday, October 21, families are invited by the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and Evergreen Heritage to enjoy a fun and educational fall-themed stroll around the scenic and historic Evergreen Cemetery. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music and tasty treats while wandering around and engaging with various interactive art and history-themed stations. Diane Stine, development director for the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, shares how this annual event differs.

Some of the activities include:

Immerse yourself in a local historic photo with Pikes Peak Library District’s green screen photo booth

Make a spooky craft with TOPS Park Rangers and discover how animals play a part in the Halloween festivities

Performances by Roma Ransom and Front Range Highway.

And much more!

To choose your time slot and get tickets to the Family Fall Crawl, visit cspm.org/fallcrawl.