(SPONSORED) — Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (CSOG) and Loving Living Local have teamed up to bring you Medical Minute and Doctor’s Notes. This series aims to educate Southern Coloradans about the orthopedic center’s doctors and their specialties, as well as common injuries, treatments, and when it may be time to give these doctors a call to support a healthy lifestyle better.

In CSOG’s latest series, we meet Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Craig Yager, MD. He shares his professional insight on several different topics relating to the shoulder, including common injuries, treatments, and other things we can do to get you back to doing the things that you like to do.

Moving to Colorado Springs and the opportunity here at the Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group offered me a chance to develop the practice that I always wanted to build, centered on sports medicine. CRAIG A. YAGER, MD, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group

One of the most common causes of shoulder pain is an injury to the rotator cuff. The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles and tendons that help with the shoulder joint’s range of motion and strength. Dr. Craig Yager, MD, breaks down rotator cuff injuries and how to prevent them.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit CSOG.net.