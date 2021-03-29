Cruise industry updates with local expert Becky Tessier

This morning we’re talking all about the cruise industry with Travel Advisor & Cruise Specialist, Becky Tessier of Lighthouse Travel & Cruise!
>>To learn more visit their website here.
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
This morning we’re talking all about the cruise industry with Travel Advisor & Cruise Specialist, Becky Tessier of Lighthouse Travel & Cruise!
>>To learn more visit their website here.