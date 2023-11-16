(SPONSORED) – The Olive Tap brought delicious flavors into the Loving Living Local studios Thursday morning, giving Jen and Nova a taste of the Mediterranean.

Utilizing The Olive Tap’s premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars, they really allow you to create easy-to-make, delicious and rare salads that will amaze your family and friends over the holiday season.

If you have the opportunity to visit any of The Olive Tap shops, you will be invited to taste some of the most unique, flavorful, and freshest, award-winning extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars available in the industry today.

Founded in 2006 by Rick Petrocelly, The Olive Tap is known for exceptional quality, authentic flavors, culinary tasting consultants and unparalleled customer service.

With two locations in Southern Colorado, The Olive Tap really has something for everyone including gift ideas for any Christmas stocking! Why not visit the website to be inspired or the Colorado Springs or Manitou Springs location today!