Crisp & Green is set to open in Southern Colorado this weekend!

Crisp & Green is a fast casual restaurant that features chef-crafted salad and grain bowls along with acai bowls and smoothies. They blend healthy and nutritious foods, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes to create the “Living Crisp” movement.

Crisp & Green Colorado Springs, located at 7465 N Academy Blvd, will open this Saturday, August 26. The grand opening will include FREE food and FREE fitness events led by local fitness and wellness studios. They will also have a large giveaway with yoga towels, water bottles and more.

Crisp & Green will be giving away FREE menu items from 10:30am – 1:00 pm on Saturday.

After 1:00pm Saturday through the end of September, you can get 25% off all online and app orders using code COSPRINGS25.



Learn more today at ww.crispandgreen.com