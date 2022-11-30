(SPONSORED) — Is gift-giving on your mind? How about handmade crafts? Our friends over at the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) are here to help, and Krista Witiak visited Library 21c to learn how you can make custom gifts at the library with their Makerspaces!

Did you know the Pikes Peak Library District has video and audio studio equipment? Whether it’s a podcast, a music video, or something else creative, PPLD’s studio experts can help you make it.

For more information about the Pikes Peak Library District or Makerspaces, head online to ppld.org/create/makerspaces.