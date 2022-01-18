Craving a burger? Look no further and stay local with ‘Crave Real Burgers’

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

They’re outrageously delicious, local, fresh, and unique. We’re talking Southern Colorado’s “Crave Real Burgers”. They continue to blow the minds and taste-buds of Coloradoans and have even gained recognition across the U.S. for their bold flavors.

Crave Real Burgers stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to share some of their favorite menu items.

You can this highly ranked burger joint for yourself!
Click here: Crave Real Burgers

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local