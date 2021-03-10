Crafting the finest cocktails with Lee Spirits Distillery at Brooklyn’s On Boulder Street

Lee Spirits Company is a Colorado-based Distillery whose mission is to create the finest gin and liqueurs to empower you to make authentic pre-prohibition classic cocktails.

Visit one of their two locations! Brooklyn’s On Boulder is a speakeasy-inspired tasting room featuring pre-prohibition cocktails and modern creations. It was voted Best Bar in Colorado Springs in 2018.  

The Distillery Tasting room is located in downtown Monument, CO with a wide variety of classic cocktails, whiskey and vodka creations, our ready-to-drink cocktails on tap, and weekly specials. 

